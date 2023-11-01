Zephyr Energy PLC Investor Webinar Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Hello. A warm welcome to the Zephyr Energy Webinar produced by Turner Pope Investments which provides corporate broking services to listed companies as well as providing investment services to high net worth private investors and family offices as well. Our host today will be none other than Zephyr Energy's chief executive officer. It's Colin Harrington. Good to see you Colin.



Nice to see you Katie.



Right. You will be covering a lot of brown today no doubt. And the news today as well, I want to mention the six wells operated by the Slawson Exploration at the Williston Basin, North Dakota will come onstream today. So you'll be mentioning that. Colin will be taking over shortly.



But I just want to mention to everybody that's watching that we do have your questions that were submitted to us today, and we're going to try and get through as many as we possibly can in the time that we have. What we've done is some of them were quite similar.