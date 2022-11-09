Nov 09, 2022 / 04:50PM GMT
Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Media
Welcome back, everyone. Next up, we have Zerify, Inc. It trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ZRFY, formerly StrikeForce Technologies. And it helps prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. And it's focused on secured videoconferencing solutions.
Please welcome its CEO, Mark Kay.
Welcome back, Mark. How you're doing today?
Mark Kay - Zerify, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Ana. I'm doing very well. It's a gorgeous day in the 50s. Sun's out, so it could be any better.
Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Media
Sorry to hear about the Phillies, but at least they got to the World Series this year.
Mark Kay - Zerify, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Exactly. They weren't supposed to even get that far. So come on, they still did great. They still did great.
Ana Berry - EmergingGrowth.com - Media
And you've got good news to
Zerify Inc At Emerging Growth Conference Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 04:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...