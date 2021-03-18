Full Year 2020 Zur Rose Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Walter OberhÃ¤nsli - Zur Rose Group AG - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Zur Rose Group's 2020 Results Conference. I'm joined by Marcel, who will discuss the numbers. And as a result of the recent change in the management team, our new head, Germany, who is Walter Hess, we're really happy to introduce to you today.



Walter is actually a long-standing member of the Executive Board with a proven record in the Swiss business as well as parts of the German business in the past. In his function, he has an excellent exclusion capacity, ability to form and scale partnerships in the context of platform strategies and also new business models. He has a great network in the chain and also Swiss health care