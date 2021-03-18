Mar 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Zur Rose Group AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Walter OberhÃ¤nsli, CEO of Zur Rose, for this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Walter OberhÃ¤nsli - Zur Rose Group AG - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Zur Rose Group's 2020 Results Conference. I'm joined by Marcel, who will discuss the numbers. And as a result of the recent change in the management team, our new head, Germany, who is Walter Hess, we're really happy to introduce to you today.
Walter is actually a long-standing member of the Executive Board with a proven record in the Swiss business as well as parts of the German business in the past. In his function, he has an excellent exclusion capacity, ability to form and scale partnerships in the context of platform strategies and also new business models. He has a great network in the chain and also Swiss health care
Full Year 2020 Zur Rose Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...