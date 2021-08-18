Half Year 2021 Zur Rose Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Walter OberhÃ¤nsli - Zur Rose Group AG - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to Zur Rose Group's Half Year 2021 Results Conference Call. Zur Rose is in the middle of the really most exciting time that I personally have experienced in my 20 years -- 8 years since the foundation of that company, and I'm happy to provide the latest update on our path to electronic prescriptions and beyond where we are very much on track. With me today are Marcel and Walter, who will present the financials and especially the latest eRx update firsthand.



First half year was really an exceptional period in several concerns and I'd like to highlight a few points in particular. We were first able to accelerate our