Full Year 2021 Zur Rose Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Walter Oberhansli - Zur Rose Group AG - Founder, CEO, Executive Director & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to Zur Rose. Let me please start with a brief glance on the political situation with a horrible war just in front of our door, which adversely makes me really concerned. Humanitarian suffering and the limited -- especially the limited ability to influence the situation are really hard to endure.



So with that background, we do what we can. We help in all ways possible, especially with medication and other needed material, but quite significantly. Today actually is the last time that I will be opening this conference as I stand for election as Chairman of the Board, and Walter Hess will take over by the 1st of May.



Walter is really the perfect fit for this position with long-standing experience within Zur Rose and especially excellent management skills. I'm personally fully convinced he will continue and further accelerate the success story together with the great management team and the real story starts right now with the opening of the EUR 50 billion Rx