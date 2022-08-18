Half Year 2022 Zur Rose Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Walter Hess - Zur Rose Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to everybody. Marcel and I, we are very happy to present to you the half year results today. The world is facing many turbulences at the moment, resulting in uncertainties in the markets. Whereas our business with pharmaceuticals is hardly impacted by all of that. On the contrary, our key messages for you today are that we have set all our key priority on achieving EBITDA breakeven already in 2023. And as a result, there is no additional cash needed for operational business.



Our highly efficient distribution center in Heerlen is live. And the medpex brands integration has started. And with the rollout of the eRx in Germany, the digitalization of a EUR 50 billion market with prescribed medication will take off now.



So let's