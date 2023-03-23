Full Year 2022 Zur Rose Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Walter Hess - Zur Rose Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Yes. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to today's webcast. We are pleased to inform you about our full year 2022 update and outlook from our business in 2023. Afterwards, we are looking forward to answering your questions.



With me today are Marcel, our Group CFO; and Madhu, our group CTO. But before we start with the key messages, I would like to recap our business context and current trading conditions.



As you know, 2022 was a challenging year in many respects. Not only did the market mindset change from a growth to a profitability focus in the first months of 2022 as a result of the difficult economical environment but in addition was the rollout of the electronic prescriptions in Germany delayed despite the law enforced, mandating their use since January 2022. And as a consequence, we have