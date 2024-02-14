Feb 14, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 14, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Paul Flynn

Whitehaven Coal Ltd. - MD

* Kevin Ball

Whitehaven Coal Ltd. - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Chen Jiang

Bank of America Corporation - Analyst

* Paul Young

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst

* Adam Martin

E&P Financial Group Limited - Analyst

* Chris Drew

Jefferies LLC - Analyst

* Glyn Lawcock

Barrenjoey Capital Partners - Analyst

* Lachlan Shaw

UBS Investment Bank - Analyst



=====================

Paul Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Ltd. - MD



Good morning, everybody. Thanks very much for taking the time to dial in today to the half-year results for financial year 2024. As usual, I'm joined by a couple of my colleagues here on the leadership team here, Kevin Ball, our CFO, and Ian Humphris, our EGM of Operations. And I've also got here, of course, that