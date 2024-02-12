Feb 12, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Sid Sharma - HMC Capital Group - COO



Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for making the time to join today's earnings call. I'm Sid Sharma, Group Chief Operating Officer of HMC Capital. As part of a broader organizational restructure of HMC Capital Group to be announced that its results next week, I'm assuming oversight of the group's real estate activities. This includes the healthcare rate and the homecare daily needs rates.



From day one, we have maintained a close focus on operations and intensity of our real estate strategy. The evolution of hedge and sales management structure is designed to ensure continuity of that focus and that drive its agency continues to grow and evolve.



Christian Solberg now assumed the role of Senior Portfolio Manager of HealthCo. He has been CFO of HealthCo since inception and has an intimate knowledge of the health care sector and help cause growing portfolio. We thank former portfolio manager, Samuel Morris for his contribution to the team and wish him well in his future endeavors.



Before we commence today's presentation, we want to