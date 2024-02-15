Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Reports Robust Earnings Growth and Increased Dividend

Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results Show Strong Sales and Operational Performance

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased by 15.3% for Q4 and 15.4% for the full year.
  • Net Income: Grew by 21.0% in Q4 and 13.0% for the full year.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: Rose by 21.3% to $1.08 for Q4 and by 14.3% to $4.54 for the full year.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend increased by 11% to $0.61 per share.
  • Restaurant Margin: Improved to 15.3% of restaurant and other sales for Q4 and 15.4% for the full year.
  • Comparable Restaurant Sales: Increased by 6.8% for the first 50 days of Q1 2024.
  • New Openings: 19 new company restaurants under construction, with a more evenly distributed opening schedule expected.
Article's Main Image

On February 15, 2024, Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 26, 2023. The company, known for its casual dining restaurants, including the flagship Texas Roadhouse brand, Bubba's 33, and other segments, reported significant growth in revenue and net income, alongside an increase in its quarterly dividend.

1758244345514979328.png

Financial Performance Highlights

For the 13 weeks ended December 26, 2023, Texas Roadhouse Inc saw a 15.3% increase in total revenue compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching $1.16 billion. The full-year results were similarly impressive, with a 15.4% increase in total revenue, amounting to $4.63 billion. Income from operations and net income also experienced double-digit growth, with the latter increasing by 21.0% in the fourth quarter and 13.0% for the full year.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $1.08, a 21.3% increase from the prior year's $0.89. For the full year, diluted earnings per share rose by 14.3% to $4.54. These results reflect the company's ability to drive profitability through effective management and operational efficiency.

Strategic Growth and Dividend Increase

CEO Jerry Morgan highlighted the company's "outstanding year," marked by double-digit same-store sales growth and a record number of new system-wide openings. Looking ahead to 2024, Texas Roadhouse Inc plans to continue its expansion with 19 new company restaurants currently under construction. The company's strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation strategy are expected to support ongoing growth and shareholder returns.

In line with this strategy, the Board of Directors authorized an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.61 per share, demonstrating confidence in the company's financial health and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Operational Efficiency and Future Outlook

The company's restaurant margin, a key metric for evaluating operational efficiency, improved to 15.3% for the fourth quarter and 15.4% for the full year. This non-GAAP measure reflects the company's ability to manage restaurant-level operating costs effectively.

For the first 50 days of the first quarter of fiscal 2024, comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants increased by 6.8% compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, management plans to implement a menu price increase of approximately 2.2% in late March, which may contribute to revenue growth in the coming year.

Texas Roadhouse Inc's performance in 2023 sets a positive tone for the year ahead, with a strong development pipeline and a focus on operational efficiencies poised to drive continued success. Value investors may find the company's robust financial achievements, disciplined growth strategy, and commitment to shareholder returns particularly appealing.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and listen to the conference call hosted by Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Texas Roadhouse Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.