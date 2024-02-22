Hannon Armstrong Announces Strong 2023 Results and Positive Outlook

Record Investment Closings and Strategic Shift to C-Corporation Structure

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Reported a significant increase to $1.42 in 2023 from $0.47 in 2022.
  • Distributable EPS: Grew by 7% year-on-year to $2.23 in 2023.
  • Portfolio Growth: Expanded by 44% to $6.2 billion, with managed assets growing 26% to $12.3 billion.
  • Investment Closings: Closed $2.3 billion of investments in 2023, a rise from $1.8 billion in 2022.
  • Dividend Increase: Raised to $0.415 per share for Q1 2024, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarter.
  • Guidance: Expects annual distributable EPS to grow at a rate of 8%-10% from 2024 to 2026.
  • REIT Status: Board approved a plan to revoke REIT election, transitioning to a taxable C-Corporation effective January 1, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 15, 2024, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. HASI, a leading investor in climate solutions, focuses on providing debt and equity financing to the energy markets in the United States, with a particular emphasis on energy-efficiency and renewable-energy projects.

The company reported a substantial increase in GAAP EPS to $1.42 for the full year 2023, up from $0.47 in the previous year. Distributable EPS also saw a healthy growth, reaching $2.23, which represents a 7% year-on-year increase. HASI's portfolio expanded significantly by 44% to $6.2 billion, while managed assets grew by 26% to $12.3 billion compared to the end of 2022. The company's investment closings reached a record $2.3 billion in 2023, up from $1.8 billion in the prior year.

These financial achievements are critical for HASI, as they reflect the company's ability to scale its investment in sustainable infrastructure, a key driver in the growing renewable energy sector. The growth in the portfolio and managed assets indicates HASI's successful capital deployment and asset management capabilities, which are vital for a company operating within the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry.

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

HASI's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, show a total revenue increase of $80 million, or 33%. Interest and rental income increased by $68 million, or 42%, primarily due to a larger portfolio and a higher average interest rate. The company also reported a GAAP-based Net Investment Income of $58 million in 2023, up from $45 million in 2022, and an increase in Distributable Net Investment Income by 21% year-on-year to $217 million.

In a strategic move, HASI's Board of Directors approved a plan to revoke its REIT election and become a taxable C-Corporation, effective January 1, 2024. This decision is expected to have no material impact on the company's business or operations, with existing net operating losses (NOLs) and other tax attributes allowing HASI to continue operating in a tax-efficient manner.

The company's sustainability and impact highlights include an estimation that more than 760,000 metric tons of carbon emissions will be avoided annually due to transactions closed in 2023. This equates to a CarbonCount® score of 0.3 metric tons per $1,000 invested, emphasizing HASI's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Dividends

HASI has established new guidance, expecting annual distributable earnings per share to grow at a compounded annual rate of 8% - 10% during the years 2024 to 2026 relative to the 2023 baseline of $2.23 per share. The company also anticipates that its dividend per share will be within a payout ratio range of 60% - 70% of distributable earnings per share during the same period.

The company's dividend policy remains robust, with an increase to $0.415 per share for the first quarter of 2024, representing a 5% increase over the dividend declared in the fourth quarter of 2023. This dividend policy reflects HASI's confidence in its financial stability and commitment to providing shareholder value.

Jeffrey A. Lipson, HASI President and CEO, commented on the results, stating, "Driven by a record volume of closed transactions, HASI delivered another excellent year of financial performance in 2023, underscoring the strength and resilience of our non-cyclical and adaptable business model." He further highlighted the company's confidence in its strategy over the next three years.

Our diversified funding platform facilitated record growth in the Portfolio," said Marc T. Pangburn, Chief Financial Officer. "Recent debt raises combined with our liquidity position provide a significant portion of our growth debt capital needs for 2024."

HASI's strong performance in 2023 and its strategic transition to a C-Corporation, coupled with a positive outlook for the coming years, position the company as a resilient player in the sustainable infrastructure investment space. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to continued growth and commitment to sustainability from HASI.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings release and financial statements available on the SEC website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.