On February 15, 2024, Employers Holdings Inc (EIG, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on small businesses in low-to-medium hazard industries, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. Employers Holdings Inc operates across the United States, with a significant presence in California and a strong focus on industries such as restaurants.

The company's full-year financial highlights reveal a substantial increase in net income to $118.1 million, or $4.45 per diluted share, compared to $48.4 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, in the previous year. Adjusted net income also saw a healthy increase to $101.7 million, or $3.83 per diluted share. This growth is attributed to a 20% increase in new business, a 9% increase in renewal business, and solid audit premium recognition.

Employers Holdings Inc's investment performance was robust, with net investment income reaching $106.5 million, a 19% increase over the previous year. The company also reported a record number of ending policies in-force and an improved GAAP combined ratio, reflecting efficient underwriting and expense management.

Financial Performance and Strategic Achievements

CEO Katherine Antonello expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, highlighting the growth in premium writings and investment income. The company's focus on maintaining a competitive accident year loss and loss adjustment expense ratio has paid off, with improvements over the previous year. Employers Holdings Inc also completed the integration of Cerity's operations, which is expected to yield fixed underwriting expense savings and streamline reporting.

"We are thrilled with our fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. We closed the year with impressive revenue growth driven by strong increases in both premium writings and investment income," said Katherine Antonello, CEO of Employers Holdings Inc.

The company's active capital management, including share repurchases and dividends, has further strengthened its financial position. With a strong balance sheet and underwriting capital, Employers Holdings Inc is well-positioned for continued growth and success.

Key Financial Metrics and Outlook

Employers Holdings Inc's fourth quarter saw net income of $45.6 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $36.1 million, or $1.40 per diluted share. Gross premiums written for the quarter increased to $178.2 million, with net premiums earned at $187.5 million. The company's combined ratio for the quarter improved to 88.1%, down from 90.6% in the previous year.

The company's book value per share, including the deferred gain, increased by 16.3% during 2023, while the adjusted book value per share rose by 10.5%. These measures were favorably impacted by after-tax unrealized gains from investments.

Employers Holdings Inc continues its share repurchase program and has declared a first quarter dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on March 13, 2024, to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2024.

The company's financial strength and strategic initiatives set the stage for a positive outlook in 2024, with plans for further appetite expansion and increased self-service options for stakeholders.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings release, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the company's website or access the filings through the SEC's EDGAR database.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Employers Holdings Inc for further details.