Director Joseph Williams executed a sale of 33,200 shares of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA, Financial) on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission and has been made publicly available.

Energy Services of America Corp provides contracting services for energy related companies. Specifically, the company is engaged in the provision of construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. It is also involved in the construction and repair of water and sewer lines, concrete work, equipment rental, and other services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,200 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Energy Services of America Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 2 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the company's stock performance and potential future direction.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Energy Services of America Corp were trading at $7.94, giving the company a market capitalization of $140.196 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.07, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 15.13 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $7.94 and a GuruFocus Value of $4.51, Energy Services of America Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.76, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

