Wag Group Co COO Dylan Allread Sells 75,000 Shares

Dylan Allread, Chief Operating Officer of Wag Group Co (PET, Financial), executed a sale of 75,000 shares in the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Wag Group Co is a company that operates in the pet care industry, providing a range of products and services for pet owners. The company's offerings include pet food, toys, and accessories, as well as grooming and veterinary services. Wag Group Co aims to cater to the needs of pet owners, ensuring the health and happiness of their pets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 257,143 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Wag Group Co shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 9 insider buys and 48 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Wag Group Co were trading at $2.12 each, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $85.947 million.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider trading activity should not be used as the sole basis for any investment decisions.

