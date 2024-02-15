On February 15, 2024, Scott Genereux, Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), sold 500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Rockwell Automation Inc is a provider of industrial automation and information technology. The company's suite of products includes controls and solutions for manufacturers and other industrial operators, designed to increase productivity and sustainability.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,717 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 1 insider buy and 41 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rockwell Automation Inc were trading at $280.52, giving the company a market cap of $32.243 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 26.77, which is above both the industry median of 20.745 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $280.52 and a GuruFocus Value of $333.95, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.