United Rentals Inc EVP, CFO William Grace Sells Company Shares

On February 15, 2024, William Grace, EVP and CFO of United Rentals Inc (URI, Financial), executed a sale of 775 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here.

United Rentals Inc is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of rental locations in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers approximately 3,300 classes of equipment for rent to a diverse customer base that includes construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 5 insider sells for United Rentals Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of United Rentals Inc were trading at $655.62, resulting in a market capitalization of $44.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 18.71, which is above both the industry median of 17.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.26, indicating that United Rentals Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent insider activity at United Rentals Inc may prompt stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's valuation and performance metrics.

