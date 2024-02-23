Alkermes PLC's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 48% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago

Alkermes PLC (ALKS, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 21.63% gain over the past week and an impressive 47.72% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $5.44 billion, with the current stock price at $32.56. This recent performance has brought the stock to a valuation that GuruFocus deems as Fairly Valued, with a GF Value of $31.74. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was considered Modestly Undervalued with a past GF Value of $33.98. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Overview

Alkermes PLC is a prominent player in the drug manufacturing industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs across various therapeutic areas. The company leverages its proprietary technologies and collaborative arrangements to bring innovative treatments to market, benefiting from a range of technological, financial, and marketing resources. Alkermes sources active drug products from third parties or through licensing agreements to formulate its products.

1758494703596236800.png

Profitability Analysis

Despite its recent stock performance, Alkermes PLC's Profitability Rank is relatively low at 3/10. However, the company's operating margin is a robust 13.52%, outperforming 71.23% of 1022 companies in the industry. Alkermes also boasts a high ROE of 18.74% and an ROA of 10.43%, indicating efficient management of equity and assets respectively. The ROIC stands at an impressive 22.26%, suggesting the company is generating significant cash flow relative to the capital invested. However, Alkermes has only managed to achieve profitability in one of the past ten years, which is a concern for potential investors.

1758494722764206080.png

Growth Prospects

Alkermes PLC's Growth Rank is currently at 4/10. The company has seen a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of -3.00%, which, while not ideal, is still better than 23.81% of 907 companies in the same industry. The 5-year revenue growth rate per share is slightly positive at 2.00%. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at -1.51%. On a more positive note, the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 6.10%, and the 5-year rate is 12.80%, indicating some potential for earnings expansion.

1758494739537227776.png

Investor Holdings

Notable investors have taken significant positions in Alkermes PLC. The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) holds 8,601,892 shares, representing a 5.15% share percentage. Renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) has a 3.62% share percentage with 6,049,317 shares. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) also has a stake in the company, holding 3,565,625 shares, which equates to a 2.14% share percentage.

Competitive Landscape

Alkermes PLC operates in a competitive environment, with key players such as Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO, Financial) with a market cap of $4.38 billion, Alvotech (ALVO, Financial) valued at $4.2 billion, and Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH, Financial) with a market cap of $3.96 billion. These companies are closely matched in terms of market capitalization, indicating a highly competitive market for Alkermes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkermes PLC's recent stock performance has been impressive, with significant gains over the past three months. The company's profitability metrics, such as operating margin, ROE, and ROIC, are strong compared to industry peers, although its Profitability Rank remains low. Growth prospects show mixed signals with some areas of concern, particularly in revenue growth. However, the company's EPS growth rates offer some optimism. With notable investors holding substantial shares and a competitive market landscape, Alkermes PLC presents an interesting case for value investors looking for opportunities in the drug manufacturing sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.