Q3 2024 BCL Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Kushal Mittal - BCL Industries Ltd - Joint Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you Mr. Nitin Awasthi. Good afternoon, everyone. I extend a warm welcome to all participants joining the Q3 and nine monthly FY24 earnings call conference. Our investor presentation and results have been made available on the