Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (NYSE:OSG) President and CEO Samuel Norton has sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $6.28 per share, resulting in a total value of $314,000.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. The company operates a fleet of vessels that includes tankers and articulated tug-barge units, which transport crude oil, refined petroleum products, and other commodities.

According to the data provided, the insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 350,000 shares and making no purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider's trading behavior.

The insider transaction history for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 15 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc's shares were trading at $6.28 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $438.379 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.97, slightly above the industry median of 9.9 and the company's historical median.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $6.28 and a GF Value of $3.11, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.02.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

