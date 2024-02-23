Director Roger Beynon Sells 10,976 Shares of Cleanspark Inc

Roger Beynon, a director at Cleanspark Inc (CLSK, Financial), executed a sale of 10,976 shares in the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $17.85 per share, resulting in a total value of $195,932.40.

Cleanspark Inc is a company that specializes in software and control technology. The firm provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows for a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services and products are aimed at enabling a sustainable future by providing advanced energy software and control technology that seeks to solve modern energy challenges.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,976 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cleanspark Inc were trading at $17.85, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.51 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.02, with the GF Value estimated at $5.92 per share. This valuation indicates that Cleanspark Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

