Chris Davis' Davis Financial Fund Annual Review 2024: A Summary

Looking more broadly at credit, losses have been “normalizing” this year, albeit from a very low base. It would be abnormal if this didn't occur. The largest U.S. bank holdings in DFF experienced charge-offs at an annualized rate of 0.51% through the first nine months of 2023, nearly double the pace of 2021-2022, but still modestly below the pre-COVID-19 years. We try to avoid making forecasts about macroeconomic variables, but we've always assumed that our companies would need to live through a recession at some point during our holding period. When that day comes— whether some time next year or further in the future—it is quite plausible that charge-off rates will rise above this pre-COVID trend level for a period of time. After all it's a cyclical business. What is more important is how well prepared the companies are to get through it.

Beyond the quality of a loan's initial underwriting—which can vary enormously between and within institutions based on terms, conditions, appraisals, collateral, recourse and the like—banks have three lines of defense in a deteriorating credit environment: 1) their allowances for loan losses that have already been booked—which, as discussed above with respect to CORE, should already reflect lifetime expected credit losses; 2) their pre-provision earnings, which can absorb credit losses as they materialize and 3) their capital—which today is approximately twice the level it was before the financial crisis of 2008. One way to assess this question is to look at the Federal Reserve's own bank stress tests. These same eight banks are modeled to generate pre-tax losses over the 2.25 year forecast period equivalent to 10% of their initial equity capital.6 That is in a “severely adverse” scenario that contemplates unemployment rising to 10% and a -40% decline in all commercial real estate values, resulting in annualized credit losses of 2.9% over the forecast period. Obviously, this is not an outcome that bank investors would be pleased about, but it would seem to be far from fatal. In a more “typical” recession, by definition their credit losses would be far less painful.

On regulation, during the past summer the Federal Reserve in conjunction with various other bank regulators published its proposed changes to the capital rules. While it had been anticipated for quite some time, the consensus among investors was that the proposals were more onerous than expected. The regulators estimated that, as proposed, the required level of common equity capital would increase by +16% in aggregate.7 This is not an “across the board” figure however. By our reading, the impacts on capital are the greatest to a company's investment-banking activities and its size (generally). For most regional banks the impact on required capital would likely be a modest mid-single-digit percentage increase only. The impact on intrinsic value of the proposed capital rules is less clear. To be sure, all else being equal, banks' return on equity (ROE) will decline point-for-point with the increase in capital, which ought likewise to depress intrinsic value. Banks will respond to the new set of incentives however, in some cases passing on their higher capital cost to their customers where they can, and in other cases withdrawing from marginal business (freeing up the capital currently attributed to it). Still, it seems probable to us that banks wouldn't be able to fully offset the impact of the proposed rules, and that ROE would compress relative to prior expectations; but they also would be less leveraged, so arguably less risky. Whether that will result in the market ascribing higher earnings multiples to banks remains to be seen. It has long been our view that banks today deserve a higher earnings multiple than they did prior to 2008 when they carried far less capital, but admittedly the newly proposed rules are rather onerous to certain lines of business.

Toward the end of the year, market sentiment on all of these fronts seems to have improved. Readings of inflation in the U.S. have trended down, which might give the Federal Reserve cover to start lowering short-term interest rates in 2024, and perhaps permit the economy to make the rarely seen “soft landing.” Long-term Treasury yields have also come in meaningfully—e.g., the ten-year bond yield at 3.9% is approximately 110 basis points lower from its peak in mid-October—which will ease the pressure on bank balance sheets from unrealized securities losses. There are some hints that the proposed capital rule changes may be scaled back. Stock prices have responded favorably, with the S&P Financials Index up +17% and the S&P Banks Select Industry Index up +31% since the end of October.

Despite the strong absolute returns generated by Davis Financial Fund in 2023, we continue to view our holdings, particularly our bank positions, as quite attractively valued—a conviction we supported during the year by allocating additional fund capital to them. Our eight largest U.S. bank holdings are valued in aggregate at 1.5x tangible book value. These companies are expected to earn a 14% ROE in 2023.8 Admittedly, these banks probably “over-earned” modestly this year as credit has yet to normalize fully and average interest spreads were wide. But we believe this group should be able to earn a mid-teens ROE on average and over time.

Conclusion

We remain consistent in our approach to allocating capital in our portfolio. We look for companies with durable competitive advantages coupled with competent and honest managements that are priced at a discount to their intrinsic value. We invest presuming that we will own our companies through business cycles. We do not attempt to build a portfolio around a particular speculative forecast—by trying to predict where interest rates or the economy will go, for example. Rather, we strive to construct a portfolio that will perform well over the long term across a range of economic outcomes. As such, our portfolio is diversified across leading franchises earning above-average returns on capital in banking, payments, custody, wealth management and property and casualty insurance.

Investors' worst fears regarding potential future recession and mismanagement of interest rate risk seem to have abated as we exited the year. We don't pretend to know the future direction of macroeconomic variables, and would still consider a recession in the next year or two as quite plausible. However, we believe that banks—especially the banks in our portfolio—are well-positioned to withstand a recessionary environment, if and when that should that occur. And, despite the recovery in stock prices in the last months of 2023, we believe our companies' valuations remain low enough to generate strong returns over the next decade.

We remain excited by the investment prospects for the companies in Davis Financial Fund. Nothing provides a stronger indication of that than the fact that the Davis family and colleagues have more than $80 million invested in the fund alongside our clients.9 We are grateful for the trust you have placed in us.