AutoNation Inc Director Jacqueline Travisano Sells 3,671 Shares

On February 14, 2024, Director Jacqueline Travisano executed a sale of 3,671 shares of AutoNation Inc (NYSE:AN), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, exclusively selling a total of 3,671 shares and making no purchase transactions.

AutoNation Inc, a leading automotive retailer in the United States, operates through a network of over 300 locations. The company offers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, parts and service, and automotive finance and insurance products.

The insider transaction history for AutoNation Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 21 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, AutoNation Inc's shares were trading at $146.98, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.938 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 6.30, which is below both the industry median of 16.105 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $146.98 and a GF Value of $182.61, AutoNation Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The data provided offers an objective view of Jacqueline Travisano's recent sale of AutoNation Inc shares, as well as the company's valuation and insider transaction trends. It is important for investors to consider such insider activities when evaluating their investment decisions.

