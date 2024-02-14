KB Home President and COO Robert Mcgibney Sells 14,781 Shares

On February 14, 2024, Robert Mcgibney, President and COO of KB Home (NYSE:KBH), executed a sale of 14,781 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

KB Home is a homebuilding company that constructs and sells homes primarily designed for first-time, move-up, and active adult buyers. The company operates in several states across the United States and is known for its built-to-order approach, allowing buyers to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,781 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for KB Home shows a pattern of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of KB Home were trading at $60.86, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.648 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 8.70, which is below the industry median of 9.92 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.24, with a GF Value of $49.23, indicating that KB Home was considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

