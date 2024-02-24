Director Christopher Lynch Sells Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp

Christopher Lynch, a director at Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC, Financial), sold 7,978 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Tenet Healthcare Corp is a diversified healthcare services company that operates hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, and imaging centers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,978 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Tenet Healthcare Corp indicates a trend of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp were trading at $89.6, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.234 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 15.92, which is below the industry median of 27.04 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $89.6 and a GuruFocus Value of $76.10, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

