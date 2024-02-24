Natera Inc Director Herm Rosenman Sells 93,901 Shares

Herm Rosenman, a director at Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), sold 93,901 shares of the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Natera Inc is a diagnostics company specializing in the field of genetic testing. The company's offerings include non-invasive prenatal tests, carrier screening for hereditary disorders, and cancer screening tests, among other services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 93,901 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 70 insider sells for Natera Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Natera Inc were trading at $69.37, resulting in a market capitalization of $8.41 billion.

The stock's price of $69.37 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $62.54 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, suggesting that Natera Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Natera Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image above illustrates the relationship between the current stock price and the intrinsic value estimate, indicating the stock's valuation status as modestly overvalued.

