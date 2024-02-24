Gates Industrial Corp PLC CEO Ivo Jurek Acquires 20,492 Shares

Ivo Jurek, CEO of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES, Financial), has increased the insider's stake in the company by purchasing 20,492 shares on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of buys over the past year, with the insider acquiring a total of 20,492 shares and selling none.

Gates Industrial Corp PLC operates as a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company serves various end markets, including construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, and consumer applications.

Insider transactions at Gates Industrial Corp PLC over the past year have displayed a trend with 2 insider buys and 9 insider sells. The following insider trend image provides a visual representation of this activity:

On the valuation front, Gates Industrial Corp PLC's shares were trading at $12.2 each on the day of the insider's recent buy, resulting in a market cap of $3.459 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.65, which is below both the industry median of 20.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86, with a GF Value of $14.12, indicating that Gates Industrial Corp PLC is Fairly Valued according to the GuruFocus Value assessment. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value image below provides further insight into the stock's valuation:

The recent insider buying activity may be of interest to investors as it can provide insights into how company executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

