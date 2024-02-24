Agiliti Inc CEO Thomas Leonard Sells 27,558 Shares

Thomas Leonard, the Chief Executive Officer of Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI), sold 27,558 shares of the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $7.23 per share, resulting in a total value of $199,304.34.

Agiliti Inc is a company that operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical equipment management and services to a variety of healthcare facilities across the United States. The company's services include equipment rental, sales, maintenance, and professional services, aimed at helping healthcare providers improve their operations and patient care.

Over the past year, Thomas Leonard has sold a total of 338,022 shares of Agiliti Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Agiliti Inc shares were trading at $7.23, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.069 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.39, with a GuruFocus Value of $18.62. This valuation suggests that Agiliti Inc is currently categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

