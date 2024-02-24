Lynn Doster, EVP - Dedicated & Warehousing at Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG, Financial), sold 3,600 shares of the company on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Covenant Logistics Group Inc is a transportation and logistics services company that offers solutions including expedited freight, dedicated fleets, brokerage, transportation management, freight forwarding, and warehousing services for customers throughout the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,600 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Covenant Logistics Group Inc shows a pattern of 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc were trading at $53.31, resulting in a market capitalization of $691.615 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.66, which is below the industry median of 13.95 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $53.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $37.86, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.41, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

