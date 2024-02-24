Atlassian Corp CTO Rajeev Rajan Sells 1,242 Shares

Rajeev Rajan, Chief Technology Officer of Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), sold 1,242 shares of the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Atlassian Corp is a global software company that designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software for project management, collaboration, and code development. The company's products include JIRA for team planning and project management, Confluence for team content creation and sharing, Trello for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams, and Bitbucket for team code sharing and management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,022 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction was executed at a price of $212.33 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $263,692.06. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Atlassian Corp has been adjusted accordingly.

The insider transaction history at Atlassian Corp indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and 567 insider sells during this period.

At the time of the sale, Atlassian Corp's shares were trading at $212.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $53.93 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is significantly undervalued. The GF Value, which is $299.78, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Atlassian Corp may consider the insider's recent stock sale alongside the company's current valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions.

