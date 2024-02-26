Vulcan Materials Co (VMC, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $255.15, Vulcan Materials Co has witnessed a daily gain of 5.23%, marked against a three-month change of 20.2%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Vulcan Materials Co is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in growth and momentum and a slightly lower rank in GF Value, GuruFocus assigned Vulcan Materials Co the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Vulcan Materials Co Business

Vulcan Materials Co, with a market cap of $33.9 billion and sales of $7.68 billion, is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates. Operating with a 16.57% margin, its largest markets span across several states, including Texas and California. In 2022, Vulcan sold 263.4 million tons of aggregates, 12.2 million tons of asphalt mix, and 10.5 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of December 31, 2022, the company boasted nearly 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves, highlighting its substantial industry footprint and resource availability.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Vulcan Materials Co's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Vulcan Materials Co stands impressively at 6.67, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.57, Vulcan Materials Co's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Vulcan Materials Co's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Vulcan Materials Co's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. Vulcan Materials Co's strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Vulcan Materials Co demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 14%, which outperforms better than 76.26% of 358 companies in the Building Materials industry. Moreover, Vulcan Materials Co has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 6.9, and the rate over the past five years is 9.9. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Vulcan Materials Co's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. With a strong foundation and a clear trajectory for expansion, Vulcan Materials Co stands as a compelling choice for investors seeking robust returns. As the company continues to leverage its market leadership and operational efficiency, it remains a top contender in the construction materials sector, poised for future success.

