Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $71.61, Bio-Techne Corp has witnessed a daily gain of 0.49%, marked against a three-month change of 17.72%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Bio-Techne Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability and growth, and slightly lower yet strong ranks in financial strength and momentum, GuruFocus assigned Bio-Techne Corp the GF Score of 96 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Bio-Techne Corp Business

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne Corp is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company reports in two segments, protein sciences (75% of revenue), and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein-focused segment makes equipment and associated consumables for protein characterization and analysis and sells antibodies for research and clinical purposes. In diagnostics, Bio-Techne provides controls and calibrators for diagnostic manufacturers and has a portfolio of diagnostic oncology assays. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue, and the firm also has operations in EMEA (20% of sales), the U.K. (5%), and APAC (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

With a market cap of $11.26 billion and sales of $1.145 billion, Bio-Techne Corp boasts an operating margin of 22.77%, reflecting its efficiency and profitability in its operations.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Bio-Techne Corp's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Bio-Techne Corp stands impressively at 18.24, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 10.39, Bio-Techne Corp exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.49, Bio-Techne Corp's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Bio-Techne Corp's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Bio-Techne Corp's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, with the most recent figure standing at 25.60%. Furthermore, the company's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2019: 66.31; 2020: 65.41; 2021: 67.97; 2022: 68.42; 2023: 67.72; . This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Bio-Techne Corp demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 14.4%, which outperforms better than 60.42% of 758 companies in the Biotechnology industry. Moreover, Bio-Techne Corp has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 5.6, and the rate over the past five years is 16.1. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Bio-Techne Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. With a GF Score of 96, Bio-Techne Corp stands out as a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking companies with strong financial foundations and growth prospects. Investors looking to capitalize on such opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.