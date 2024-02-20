Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Reports Robust Revenue Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Net Product Revenue Soars as Company Advances CNS Disorder Pipeline

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Product Revenue: Q4 revenue of $71.5 million and full-year revenue of $204.9 million, marking significant year-over-year growth.
  • Auvelity Sales: First full year of launch generates $130.1 million in net product sales.
  • Sunosi Growth: Achieves 17% and 67% year-over-year growth in Q4 and full-year sales, respectively.
  • R&D and SG&A Expenses: R&D expenses increased to $97.9 million, and SG&A expenses rose to $323.1 million for the full year.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $98.7 million for Q4 and $239.2 million for the full year.
  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $386.2 million at the end of 2023.
  • Upcoming Milestones: Anticipated NDA submissions and Phase 3 trial results in 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, reported a substantial increase in net product revenue, with year-over-year growth of 193% for the fourth quarter and 309% for the full year.

1759918637776531456.png

Axsome's flagship products, Auvelity and Sunosi, were prescribed to over 100,000 patients combined, reflecting the company's successful commercial execution. Auvelity, launched in October 2022, generated $130.1 million in net product sales in its first full year. Sunosi also showed strong performance, with net product revenue reaching $74.8 million for the year.

The company's financial health is further evidenced by its robust cash position, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $386.2 million at the end of 2023. This strong liquidity is expected to fund operations into cash flow positivity, based on the current operating plan.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite the impressive revenue growth, Axsome faced increased expenses, with R&D costs rising to $97.9 million and SG&A expenses climbing to $323.1 million for the full year. These increases were primarily due to the advancement of clinical trials, commercialization activities for Auvelity and Sunosi, and organizational growth.

The company reported a net loss of $98.7 million, or $(2.08) per share, for the fourth quarter, and a net loss of $239.2 million, or $(5.27) per share, for the full year. These losses included significant non-cash charges such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related contingent consideration expense.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Axsome's CEO, Herriot Tabuteau, MD, highlighted the company's transformational year and its momentum going into 2024. The company anticipates submitting two New Drug Applications (NDAs) for migraine and fibromyalgia treatments and expects topline results from three Phase 3 trials in narcolepsy, Alzheimer’s disease agitation, and ADHD.

"2023 was a transformational year for Axsome, based on successful commercial execution as well as substantial pipeline advancement and expansion," said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome.

The company's pipeline includes five late-stage product candidates for 10 serious psychiatric and neurologic conditions. With the completion of enrollment for the SYMPHONY Phase 3 trial in narcolepsy, Axsome is on track to report topline results this quarter, marking a significant milestone for the company.

For value investors, Axsome's financial results demonstrate a company on the rise, with strong revenue growth and a promising pipeline that could lead to future profitability. The company's strategic investments in R&D and commercialization efforts are laying the groundwork for long-term success in the biotechnology industry.

For more detailed financial information and future updates on Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM, Financial), stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Axsome Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.