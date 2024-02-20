Stepan Co (SCL) Faces Headwinds in 2023, Yet Delivers Positive Free Cash Flow in Q4

Despite Challenges, Stepan Co Increases Quarterly Dividend for 56th Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported a net loss of $1.2 million in Q4, with adjusted net income at $7.5 million.
  • Revenue: Q4 sales volume increased by 3%, but full-year sales volume declined by 11%.
  • Dividend: Increased quarterly cash dividend by 3%, marking the 56th consecutive year of dividend growth.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated a positive $22.3 million in Q4, despite a challenging year.
  • EBITDA: Q4 EBITDA at $25.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA at $37.5 million.
  • Cost Savings: Company expects to realize $50.0 million of pre-tax cost savings in 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: Full-year capital expenditures were $260.3 million, down from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Stepan Co (SCL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The chemical manufacturing company, which specializes in surfactants, polymers, and specialty products, faced significant headwinds throughout the year, resulting in a reported net loss of $1.2 million, or negative $0.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter. However, when adjusted for non-operational items, the net income stood at $7.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.

Despite the challenges, Stepan Co managed to increase its quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 per share, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder returns. This increment marks the 56th consecutive year of dividend growth for the company. The firm also reported a positive free cash flow of $22.3 million for the quarter, a testament to its operational resilience.

1759919234189783040.png

Performance Across Business Segments

Stepan Co's surfactants segment, which is the largest contributor to the company's revenue, saw a decrease in operating income from $21.8 million to $14.8 million year-over-year in Q4, primarily due to lower unit margins and less favorable product mix. However, the polymers segment experienced a significant increase in operating income, jumping from $3.0 million to $12.6 million, driven by a 10% increase in global sales volume. The specialty products segment faced a decrease in operating income from $6.6 million to $2.8 million, largely due to lower unit margins and sales volume within the medium chain triglycerides (MCT) product line.

For the full year, Stepan Co reported a net income of $40.2 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, compared to the previous year's $147.2 million, or $6.38 per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the year was $50.7 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, a significant decline from the record $153.5 million, or $6.65 per diluted share, in the prior year. The total company sales volume saw an 11% decline, largely due to inventory destocking across the company's markets.

Financial Highlights and Outlook

Stepan Co's EBITDA for Q4 was $25.8 million, a decrease from $36.6 million in the prior year, while adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million, down from $40.0 million. The company's full-year cash generated from operations was $174.9 million, up 9% from 2022. However, free cash flow was negative due to $260.3 million of capital expenditures.

Looking ahead to 2024, President and CEO Scott Behrens remains optimistic, stating,

We believe volumes and margins will improve due to continued recovery in Rigid Polyols demand, growth in Surfactant volumes driven by contracted business along with the expected recovery of the agricultural business in the second half of the year, and lower raw material costs across the business versus 2023."
The company's cost reduction activities are expected to deliver $50 million in pre-tax savings in 2024, which will help offset inflationary pressures and other increased expenses.

For more detailed information on Stepan Co's financial performance and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stepan Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.