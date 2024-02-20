Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Reports Robust Revenue Growth and Expanding Margins in Q2 2024

Non-GAAP Operating Margin Soars as Cybersecurity Leader Maintains Positive Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Fiscal Q2 2024 revenue increased by 19% year-over-year to $2.0 billion.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income surged to $1.7 billion, including a significant tax benefit, while non-GAAP net income rose to $0.5 billion.
  • Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 580 basis points to 29%.
  • Future Commitments: Remaining performance obligation grew by 22% to $10.8 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential.
  • Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP diluted net income per share increased to $1.46 from $1.05 in the same quarter last year.
  • Financial Outlook: The company expects continued revenue growth and maintains its FY’24 non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow guidance.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2024. The global cybersecurity leader, known for its comprehensive platform-based offerings, reported a significant year-over-year revenue increase to $2.0 billion, up 19%. This growth reflects the company's robust product and service demand, with a particularly strong performance in its subscription and support segment.

1760054569334894592.png

Palo Alto Networks, which serves over 85,000 customers worldwide, including a majority of the Global 2000, continues to demonstrate its ability to scale and innovate in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. The company's non-GAAP operating margin saw a substantial increase to 29%, up from 22.8% in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter 2024 was $1.7 billion, or $4.89 per diluted share, which included a $1.5 billion net tax benefit from the release of the company’s valuation allowance. This represents a dramatic increase from the GAAP net income of $0.1 billion, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fiscal second quarter 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $0.5 billion, or $1.46 per diluted share, compared to $0.3 billion, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the prior year's quarter.

Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora commented on the company's strategic positioning, stating:

“Our leadership across all of our three platforms and growing cross-platform adoption puts us in a strong and unique position. With this backdrop, we are activating our accelerated platformization and consolidation strategy, as well as our AI leadership strategy."

Chief Financial Officer Dipak Golechha expressed confidence in the company's disciplined execution and its ability to maintain guidance while investing in long-term growth strategies:

“Our disciplined execution on profitable growth gives us the confidence to maintain FY’24 non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow guidance, while making significant additional investments in our platformization and consolidation strategies to accelerate our long-term growth trajectory.”

Looking Ahead

For the fiscal third quarter 2024, Palo Alto Networks anticipates total billings to be between $2.30 billion and $2.35 billion, with revenue growth projected between 13% and 15%. The company's full-year guidance for fiscal 2024 includes total billings of $10.10 billion to $10.20 billion and total revenue between $7.95 billion and $8.00 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 15% to 16%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to range from 26.5% to 27.0%, with diluted non-GAAP net income per share between $5.45 and $5.55.

The company's strong financial outlook, coupled with its strategic investments in platformization and AI, positions Palo Alto Networks to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation in the cybersecurity industry. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate sustained performance as the company leverages its market leadership to navigate the dynamic cybersecurity landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Palo Alto Networks Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.