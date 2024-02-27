WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) Reports Record Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Continued Growth and Strong Execution Set the Stage for a Promising 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenue increased by 4% to $612 million, and full-year revenue rose by 10% to $2,365 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Expansion: Q4 Adjusted EBITDA grew by 7% to $288 million with a margin expansion to 47.0%, and full-year Adjusted EBITDA surged by 20% to $1,061 million.
  • Free Cash Flow Surge: Free Cash Flow in Q4 was up 35% year-over-year to $166 million, contributing to a 75% increase to $577 million for the full year.
  • Shareholder Returns: WSC returned $811 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 18.5 million shares, reducing share count by 8.6% over the past twelve months.
  • Strategic Acquisitions: Invested $562 million in 8 acquisitions, enhancing market positions in climate-controlled storage and clearspan structures.
  • 2024 Outlook: Issued FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA outlook range of $1,125 million to $1,200 million, indicating continued growth.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC, Financial), a leader in innovative flexible space solutions, announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, revealing record financial performance and strategic growth. The company, which specializes in modular and storage solutions primarily in the United States, has continued to execute its growth strategy effectively, as evidenced by the strong financial metrics reported in its 8-K filing.

1760054719281262592.png

Financial Performance Highlights

WSC's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $612 million, a 4% rise compared to the same period in the previous year. The full year saw an even more significant increase, with revenue climbing to $2,365 million, marking a 10% growth. This revenue boost reflects the company's ability to leverage its market-leading positions and capitalize on its strategic investments.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew by 7% to $288 million, with a notable margin expansion to 47.0%. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA soared by 20% to $1,061 million, demonstrating WSC's operational efficiency and ability to scale profitably. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin also expanded significantly by 360 basis points year-over-year, underscoring the company's focus on margin improvement and cost management.

Free Cash Flow for the fourth quarter was $166 million, up 35% from the previous year, contributing to a full-year Free Cash Flow of $577 million, a remarkable 75% increase. This substantial growth in Free Cash Flow highlights the company's strong cash generation capabilities and financial discipline.

Strategic Moves and Shareholder Value

Throughout 2023, WSC demonstrated a commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company returned $811 million to its shareholders by repurchasing 18.5 million shares, effectively reducing the share count by 8.6% over the last twelve months. This aggressive share repurchase program reflects confidence in the company's future prospects and a dedication to delivering value to shareholders.

WSC also strategically invested $562 million in 8 acquisitions, establishing and reinforcing market-leading positions in climate-controlled storage and clearspan structures. These acquisitions are part of WSC's long-term strategy to diversify its offerings and expand its total addressable market.

2024 Outlook and Management Commentary

Looking ahead to 2024, WSC has issued an Adjusted EBITDA outlook range of $1,125 million to $1,200 million, signaling continued operational growth and financial strength. The company also announced a definitive agreement to acquire McGrath RentCorp, expected to close in Q2 2024, which is anticipated to further accelerate growth and extend WSC's differentiated value proposition.

CEO Brad Soultz expressed confidence in the company's trajectory, stating, "2023 was a record year for WillScot Mobile Mini across our financial metrics... We eclipsed our $1 billion Adjusted EBITDA milestone faster than we expected, generated $577 million of Free Cash Flow, reduced common shares outstanding to 190 million, and grew earnings per share from continuing operations by 35% year-over-year."

President and CFO Tim Boswell added, "2023 was a record year financially across all metrics, and we are carrying momentum into 2024 to drive another year of record performance... Our capital allocation framework remains consistent, and our allocation process remains disciplined and demand-driven."

Conclusion

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp's impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 reflect a company that is not only growing but also efficiently managing its operations and capital allocation. With strategic investments and a strong outlook for 2024, WSC is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

For more detailed information on WSC's financial performance, including income statements and balance sheets, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.