Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Reports Growth in Annual Revenue and a Significant Reduction in Net Loss for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Stabilized EBITDA and Digital Segment Improvement Mark Key Financial Milestones

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Annual Revenue: Increased to $11.5 billion from $10.8 billion in the previous year.
  • Net Income: A notable shift from a net loss of $899 million to a net income of $786 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Same-store Adjusted EBITDA rose to $3.9 billion for the full year, up from $3.2 billion.
  • Caesars Digital: Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $38 million, a significant improvement from a $(666) million loss.
  • Debt Reduction: Over $3.0 billion in debt permanently repaid since the 2020 merger, with plans for continued reduction in 2024.
  • Leverage: Total net leverage under the bank credit facility reduced to 3.9x as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which operates approximately 50 domestic gaming properties and owns the U.S. portion of William Hill, a digital sports betting platform, reported a slight increase in GAAP net revenues for Q4, reaching $2.83 billion compared to $2.82 billion in the prior-year period. The net loss was significantly reduced to $72 million from $148 million year-over-year.

1760055004196139008.png

For the full year, Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR, Financial) saw a 6.5% increase in GAAP net revenues, rising to $11.5 billion from $10.8 billion. The company achieved a remarkable turnaround with a GAAP net income of $786 million, compared to a net loss of $899 million in the previous year. Same-store Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $3.9 billion, up from $3.2 billion, indicating a solid operational performance.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's Caesars Digital segment showed a marked improvement, with Adjusted EBITDA of $38 million for the year, a stark contrast to the $(666) million loss in the prior year. This growth is significant as it reflects the company's strategic focus on expanding its digital and online gaming presence, which is increasingly important in the competitive Travel & Leisure industry.

However, the company still faces challenges, including a slight decrease in Same-store Adjusted EBITDA for Q4, down to $930 million from $949 million in the comparable prior-year period. This could signal potential issues in maintaining growth momentum in the highly competitive gaming and entertainment market.

Debt Management and Liquidity

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR, Financial) reported a strong balance sheet with $12.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding and $1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash of $138 million. The company's proactive debt management was highlighted by CFO Bret Yunker's commentary:

“Our fourth quarter operating results demonstrated consolidated net revenue growth, reduced net loss and stable consolidated Adjusted EBITDA year over year. Results were driven by a 28% year-over-year increase in Caesars Digital net revenue that generated a 10% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter. Full year results benefited from a 78% increase in Caesars Digital net revenues to approximately $1.0 billion, and an over $700 million improvement in this segment’s Adjusted EBITDA.”

The company's commitment to debt reduction is evident, with over $3.0 billion in debt permanently repaid since the 2020 merger, and a focus on further debt reduction in 2024. The refinancing completed on February 6th allowed the company to repay all outstanding 2025 debt, extending its nearest maturity to July of 2027 and reducing total net leverage to 3.9x as of December 31, 2023.

Looking Forward

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR, Financial) remains focused on building value for its guests through a combination of service, operational excellence, and technology leadership. With a strong emphasis on its Caesars Rewards loyalty program and a commitment to corporate social responsibility, the company is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and debt reduction in the coming year.

Investors and interested parties were invited to join the company's conference call on February 20, 2024, to discuss the results in further detail, with access provided through the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment's website.

For a comprehensive understanding of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR, Financial)'s financial performance, including detailed financial tables and reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Caesars Entertainment Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.