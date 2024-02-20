Empire State Realty OP LP Reports Solid 2023 Earnings with Increased Observatory NOI

ESBA Announces Full Year and Q4 2023 Results with Core FFO Per Share Growth

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $0.06 per fully diluted share in Q4 and $0.30 for full year 2023.
  • Core FFO: $0.25 per fully diluted share in Q4 and $0.93 for full year 2023.
  • Leasing Activity: Signed 951,000 rentable square feet of leases in 2023.
  • Liquidity: $1.2 billion of liquidity with no floating rate debt exposure.
  • Occupancy: Total commercial portfolio occupancy at 86.3% as of December 31, 2023.
  • Observatory Revenue: Increased by 26% year-over-year, matching full year 2019 NOI.
  • 2024 Outlook: Core FFO per fully diluted share projected to be between $0.90 and $0.94.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a key player in the New York City real estate market, manages a portfolio of office, retail, and multifamily assets, with a focus on energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. Its flagship asset, the Empire State Building, includes the renowned Observatory, a top-rated tourist attraction.

Performance and Challenges

ESBA's performance in 2023 was marked by a net income per fully diluted share of $0.06 in the fourth quarter and $0.30 for the full year. Core Funds From Operations (FFO) per fully diluted share reached $0.25 in Q4 and $0.93 for the entire year. The company signed a substantial 951,000 rentable square feet of leases throughout the year, demonstrating robust leasing activity despite the challenges posed by evolving office space usage and remote work trends.

The company's Observatory segment showed notable strength, with a 26% increase in net operating income (NOI) year-over-year, matching the full year 2019 NOI. This performance underscores the Observatory's resilience and appeal as a leading tourist destination. However, the broader market continues to face uncertainties, including the impact of remote work on office space demand and the potential for economic headwinds that could affect leasing and occupancy rates.

Financial Achievements and Importance

ESBA's financial achievements in 2023, particularly the growth in Observatory NOI and the strong leasing activity, are significant as they reflect the company's ability to attract and retain tenants in a competitive market. Additionally, the company's strong liquidity position, with $1.2 billion available and no exposure to floating rate debt, provides financial stability and flexibility to navigate potential market fluctuations.

The company's balance sheet remains robust, with total debt standing at approximately $2.2 billion and a weighted average interest rate of 3.9% per annum. The weighted average term to maturity is 5.4 years, and the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 5.4x. These metrics are crucial for ESBA as they impact the company's borrowing costs and financial leverage, which are key considerations for investors in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) industry.

2024 Earnings Outlook

Looking ahead, ESBA provided guidance for 2024, with Core FFO per fully diluted share expected to range between $0.90 and $0.94. The company anticipates year-end commercial occupancy rates to be between 87% and 89%, and Observatory NOI to be between $94 million and $102 million. These projections are based on assumptions that include positive revenue growth, an increase in operating expenses and real estate taxes, and average quarterly Observatory expenses of approximately $9 million.

While ESBA's outlook is positive, it is subject to fluctuations due to factors such as changes in office space usage, the ability to complete capital improvements, and the costs associated with future transactions. Investors are encouraged to consider these factors when evaluating the company's future performance.

In conclusion, Empire State Realty OP LP (ESBA, Financial) has reported a solid financial performance for 2023, with increased net income and Core FFO per share. The company's leasing activity and liquidity position remain strong, and the Observatory segment continues to be a significant contributor to its success. As ESBA looks to 2024, it remains cautiously optimistic, with guidance reflecting both the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Empire State Realty OP LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.