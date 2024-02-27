Empire State Realty Trust Inc Reports Mixed Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Steady Core FFO Amidst Occupancy Challenges and Strong Observatory Performance

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $0.06 per fully diluted share in Q4 and $0.30 for full year 2023.
  • Core FFO: $0.25 per fully diluted share in Q4 and $0.93 for full year 2023.
  • Leasing: Signed 951,000 rentable square feet of leases in 2023.
  • Liquidity: $1.2 billion of liquidity with no floating rate debt exposure.
  • Occupancy: Total commercial portfolio at 86.3% occupied, with Manhattan office at 87.3%.
  • Observatory Revenue: $36.2 million in Q4, with a 13% increase year-over-year.
  • 2024 Outlook: Core FFO per fully diluted share projected between $0.90 and $0.94.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. ESRT, a New York City-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), owns and operates a portfolio of office, retail, and multifamily assets, including the iconic Empire State Building.

Financial Performance Overview

Empire State Realty Trust Inc reported a net income per fully diluted share of $0.06 for the fourth quarter and $0.30 for the full year of 2023. The core funds from operations (Core FFO) per fully diluted share stood at $0.25 for the fourth quarter and $0.93 for the full year. The company's leasing activity remained robust, with 951,000 rentable square feet of leases signed throughout 2023.

The company's balance sheet reflects $1.2 billion in total liquidity, comprising $347 million in cash and $850 million available under its revolving credit facility. ESRT's total debt stood at approximately $2.2 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.9% per annum and no exposure to floating rate debt.

Operational Highlights and Challenges

As of December 31, 2023, ESRT's total commercial portfolio was 86.3% occupied, with the Manhattan office space slightly higher at 87.3%. The retail space showed a strong occupancy rate of 90.4%. However, the company faces the ongoing challenge of adapting to the evolving demand for office space in a post-pandemic environment.

The Observatory, a significant revenue driver for ESRT, reported $36.2 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, marking a 13% increase year-over-year. The full year 2023 Observatory revenue reached $129.4 million, with net operating income (NOI) of $94.1 million, aligning with the full year 2019 NOI and indicating a strong recovery.

2024 Earnings Outlook

Looking ahead, ESRT provided guidance for 2024, with Core FFO per fully diluted share expected to range between $0.90 and $0.94. The company anticipates commercial occupancy to end the year between 87% and 89%, and Observatory NOI to be between $94 million and $102 million.

Empire State Realty Trust's performance in 2023 demonstrates resilience in its core operations, particularly with the Observatory's robust results. However, the company must navigate the challenges of a dynamic real estate market, especially concerning office space demand. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how ESRT adapts to these challenges and capitalizes on its strong liquidity position in the coming year.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and investor presentation available on the "Investors" section of ESRT's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Empire State Realty Trust Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.