The Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) Surpasses Guidance with Strong Q4 2023 Results

Adjusted EPS Climbs to $0.39, Beating Estimates; Revenue Sees Modest Growth

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Reached $72.4 million in Q4 2023, up from $70.1 million in Q4 2022.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: Increased to $0.39 in Q4 2023, exceeding the high end of guidance and up from $0.36 in Q4 2022.
  • GAAP Net Income: Reported at $7.85 million, down from $9.71 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Grew to $25.6 million, compared to $24.8 million in Q4 2022.
  • Debt Reduction: Paid down $11.0 million of its debt balance in Q4 2023.
  • Dividend: Declared a Q1 2024 dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on April 5, 2024.
  • Forward Guidance: Q1 2024 revenue before reimbursements estimated between $72.5 million and $74.0 million, with adjusted diluted EPS between $0.36 and $0.39.
Article's Main Image

On February 20, 2024, The Hackett Group Inc (HCKT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company, a leading advisory firm specializing in benchmarking, executive advisory, and strategic consultancy, reported a total revenue of $72.4 million for the quarter, a slight increase from $70.1 million in the same period last year. This performance exceeded the high end of the company's guidance, with revenue before reimbursements also showing growth from $68.8 million to $71.2 million year-over-year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.39, surpassing the high end of HCKT's guidance and showing an improvement from $0.36 in Q4 2022. However, GAAP diluted EPS saw a decrease to $0.28, down from $0.31 in the prior year's quarter, influenced by a one-time legal settlement and related costs totaling $1.2 million. Despite this, cash flow from operations increased to $25.6 million, up from $24.8 million in the previous year.

The company's balance sheet reflects a solid financial position, with cash balances of $21.0 million and a significant paydown of $11.0 million in debt during the quarter. The Hackett Group's commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident in the declaration of a dividend for the first quarter of 2024, set at $0.11 per share.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Chairman & CEO Ted A. Fernandez highlighted the company's solid operating results and investments in high-margin IP and AI offerings. The launch of the AI XPLR platform has been met with favorable feedback and is contributing to a growing number of client engagements. Looking ahead, The Hackett Group estimates that revenue before reimbursements for Q1 2024 will range between $72.5 million and $74.0 million, with adjusted diluted EPS projected to be between $0.36 and $0.39.

The company's performance is significant as it demonstrates resilience in a competitive advisory market, particularly within the realms of digital transformation and artificial intelligence. The Hackett Group's ability to exceed its financial guidance suggests a strong demand for its services and an effective strategy in place for growth and profitability.

Investors and stakeholders can anticipate continued focus on the company's strategic initiatives, particularly as it capitalizes on opportunities presented by its AI XPLR platform and other digital offerings. The Hackett Group's financial achievements and operational advancements position it well for sustained success in the evolving landscape of business consultancy and advisory services.

For more detailed financial information and future updates, interested parties are encouraged to join the conference call or access the webcast as detailed in the earnings release.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Hackett Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.