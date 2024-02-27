Director Homa Bahrami Sells 4,500 Shares of Fabrinet (FN)

Homa Bahrami, a director at Fabrinet (FN, Financial), executed a sale of 4,500 shares in the company on February 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Fabrinet is a provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Fabrinet indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with a total of 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Fabrinet were trading at $202.46, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.665 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.53, surpassing both the industry median of 22.66 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $202.46 and a GuruFocus Value of $146.17, Fabrinet's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.39, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.