OGE Energy Corp. Reports Decline in 2023 Earnings, Sets 2024 Outlook

Company Experiences Earnings Dip Post Midstream Operations Exit

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: OGE Energy Corp. reported a decrease in net income to $416.8 million in 2023 from $665.7 million in 2022.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted EPS for 2023 stood at $2.07, down from $3.32 in 2022, reflecting the divestiture of natural gas midstream operations.
  • Operating Revenues: Operating revenues decreased to $2,674.3 million in 2023 from $3,375.7 million in the previous year.
  • Dividend: A second quarter dividend of $0.4182 per common share has been declared, payable on April 26, 2024.
  • 2024 Outlook: The company forecasts a midpoint consolidated EPS of $2.12 for 2024, with a range of $2.06 to $2.18 per average diluted share.
  • Capital Investments: OGE Energy continues to focus on investing in infrastructure projects to drive long-term shareholder value and support a 5-7% EPS growth rate.
Article's Main Image

On February 21, 2024, OGE Energy Corp (OGE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a key player in the regulated utilities industry, reported a decrease in earnings per diluted share (EPS) to $2.07 in 2023, down from $3.32 in 2022. This decline is primarily attributed to the divestiture of its natural gas midstream operations, which contributed $1.16 per diluted share to the 2022 earnings.

OGE Energy Corp, the parent company of Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E), has a significant customer base of approximately 896,000 in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The company has undergone strategic changes, including the full exit from natural gas midstream operations in 2022, which has impacted its financial results.

1760265986419879936.png

Performance and Challenges

OG&E, the regulated electric utility segment, contributed earnings of $2.12 per diluted share in 2023, a slight decrease from $2.19 per diluted share in 2022. The dip in net income was largely due to milder weather, higher depreciation, and increased operation and maintenance expenses, despite higher operating revenues from capital investment recovery and load growth.

Other operations, including the holding company, reported a loss of $0.05 per diluted share in 2023, which was a slight increase in loss compared to $0.03 per diluted share in 2022. The increase in net loss was mainly due to higher interest expenses related to increased short-term debt, although this was partially offset by a higher income tax benefit.

Financial Achievements and Importance

OGE Energy's financial achievements in 2023, despite the challenges, underscore the company's resilience and strategic focus on its core electric utility operations. The company's ability to maintain a strong operating revenue base, even after exiting the midstream operations, is crucial for sustaining its investment in infrastructure projects that are expected to drive long-term growth. The consistent dividend payout also reflects the company's commitment to shareholder returns.

Key Financial Metrics

The following are key financial metrics from OGE Energy Corp's income statement and balance sheet:

Financial Metric 2023 2022
Operating Revenues $2,674.3 million $3,375.7 million
Net Income $416.8 million $665.7 million
Diluted EPS $2.07 $3.32
Dividend Per Share $0.4182 Not specified

These metrics are important as they provide insights into the company's profitability, revenue generation, and shareholder value. The EPS, in particular, is a critical measure of a company's profitability on a per-share basis, and it's a key indicator for investors.

"In 2023, our team delivered outstanding results as we provided safe and reliable electricity to our customers," said Sean Trauschke, Chairman, President and CEO of OGE Energy Corp. "The fundamentals of our business are strong and our sustainable business model to leverage our low rates and excellent service drives economic growth in Oklahoma and western Arkansas which contributes to a bright future for our company, consistent long-term growth for our shareholders, and ever more reliable service for our customers."

Analysis of Performance

OGE Energy's performance in 2023 reflects a transition period following the divestiture of its midstream operations. The company's focus on its electric utility business and infrastructure investments is expected to support a steady growth trajectory. The guidance for 2024 suggests a stable outlook with a continued emphasis on operational efficiency and capital discipline.

Value investors may find OGE Energy's commitment to long-term growth and shareholder returns appealing, especially given the company's strategic investments and cost management efforts. The utility sector's nature of providing essential services offers a level of stability and predictability in earnings, which can be attractive in uncertain economic times.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review OGE Energy Corp's full 8-K filing and consider the company's future prospects in light of the 2024 outlook and ongoing strategic initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from OGE Energy Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.