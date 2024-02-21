Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Reports Mixed 2023 Results with Record Annual Revenues

Full Year Revenue Climbs While Q4 Sees Slight Dip Amidst Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Annual Revenue: Increased by 6% to $874.6 million in 2023.
  • Net Income: Grew by 45% to $110.3 million for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose by 10% to $240.8 million in 2023.
  • Q4 Performance: Slight revenue decrease and a net loss reported in Q4 2023.
  • 2024 Guidance: Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA expected to remain steady; Adjusted net income per diluted share projected between $4.15 to $4.30.
Article's Main Image

On February 21, 2024, Shutterstock Inc (SSTK, Financial), a leading global creative platform, announced its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company released its 8-K filing, revealing a year of record revenues and profitability, but with a slight revenue decrease in the fourth quarter.

Shutterstock Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides digital content, including photographs, illustrations, vector art, video clips, and music tracks. The company's digital content products are marketed under various brands, with the majority of sales derived from the shutterstock.com website. Shutterstock serves customers globally, with a significant portion of revenue coming from North America and Europe.

1760281567177109504.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the full year 2023, Shutterstock reported a 6% increase in revenue to $874.6 million, with net income surging by 45% to $110.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a 10% increase to $240.8 million. However, income from operations decreased by 27% to $68.4 million. The company's success was attributed to growth in its Data, Distribution, and Services product offering, which increased by 256% compared to 2022, and a $50.3 million bargain purchase gain from the Giphy acquisition.

Despite the annual growth, the fourth quarter of 2023 presented challenges, with revenues slightly decreasing by $0.5 million to $217.2 million and a net loss of $1.0 million, compared to a net income of $7.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily due to increased operating expenses associated with the Giphy acquisition and higher marketing expenses.

Key Financial Metrics

Shutterstock's financial achievements in 2023 are significant, particularly the growth in its Data, Distribution, and Services segment, which is crucial for diversifying revenue streams in the interactive media industry. The company's ability to generate increased free cash flow, which rose by $40.1 million to $138.5 million, is also notable as it provides flexibility for strategic investments and shareholder returns.

Key metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement include:

  • Operating cash flows decreased by $17.9 million to $140.6 million for the full year.
  • Free cash flow increased by $40.1 million to $138.5 million in 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at $100.5 million at the end of 2023, a decrease from $115.2 million at the end of 2022.

These metrics are important as they reflect the company's operational efficiency, liquidity, and ability to sustain growth and shareholder value.

Commentary from the CEO

"Shutterstock delivered record revenues and profitability in 2023 and significantly exceeded our targets set out at the beginning of the year. Our success in building a leading content platform has allowed us to make key investments in Data, Distribution and Services where we have an exciting growth opportunity supported by strong industry tailwinds and a large TAM," said Paul Hennessy, CEO of Shutterstock.

Analysis and Outlook

While Shutterstock's full-year performance was robust, the fourth-quarter results indicate potential headwinds. The decrease in operating cash flows and the net loss in Q4 highlight the need for careful management of operating expenses and investment strategies. The company's 2024 guidance suggests a cautious outlook, with revenue and Adjusted EBITDA expected to remain unchanged from 2023, and a slight decrease in adjusted net income per diluted share.

Shutterstock's long-term financial targets for 2027 include a revenue growth CAGR of 10%, EBITDA margin expansion from 28% to 30%, and cumulative free cash flow of $800 million allocated to strategic acquisitions, dividends, and share repurchases, indicating confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

For detailed financial tables and further information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in Shutterstock Inc's financials and future prospects can find comprehensive analysis and updates on GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Shutterstock Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.