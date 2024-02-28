Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Reports Solid Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Adjusted EPS Climbs 21% on Steady Sales, Forecasts Revenue and EPS Growth for 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Q4 net sales up 5.1% year-over-year, full-year sales remain flat.
  • Net Income: Q4 GAAP net income surges, full-year net income increases significantly.
  • EPS Growth: Q4 adjusted EPS up 18.1%, full-year GAAP EPS up 40%, and adjusted EPS up 21%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Strong cash generation of $218 million in 2023.
  • 2024 Outlook: Revenue expected to grow 4-9%, with EPS projected to increase 12-20%.
Article's Main Image

Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK, Financial), a leading manufacturer and provider of products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company released its 8-K filing on February 21, 2024, showcasing a strong finish to the year with a 5% revenue growth in Q4, a 50 basis point adjusted operating margin expansion, and an 18% increase in adjusted EPS. Despite flat annual net sales, Gibraltar Industries managed to increase both GAAP and adjusted EPS, along with free cash flow, aligning with the higher outlook from Q3 2023.

1760285996047560704.png

Performance Highlights and Segment Results

For Q4, Gibraltar Industries saw net sales rise to $328.8 million, a 5.1% increase from the previous year, with all segments contributing to the growth. The company's GAAP earnings for the quarter increased to $19.4 million, or $0.63 per share, while adjusted net income rose 16.1% to $26.0 million, or $0.85 per share. The Renewables segment experienced a modest sales increase of 1.9%, driven by backlog conversion despite scheduling challenges. However, adjusted operating margin in this segment decreased due to warranty costs.

The Residential segment reported a 4.3% increase in net sales, with adjusted operating margin expanding by 410 basis points, attributed to improved price/cost alignment, volume, and productivity initiatives. The Agtech segment's adjusted net sales grew by 12.8%, with operating results impacted by a charge related to a distressed cannabis customer. The Infrastructure segment saw a 12.1% increase in net sales and a significant 490 basis point increase in operating margin, driven by strong demand and market participation gains.

2024 Business Outlook and Investor Relations

Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway expressed optimism for 2024, anticipating strong performances across all segments, with top-line growth expected in Renewables and Agtech, and continued performance in Residential and Infrastructure. Gibraltar Industries projects full-year 2024 consolidated revenue to range between $1.43 billion and $1.48 billion, with GAAP EPS expected between $4.04 and $4.29, and adjusted EPS between $4.57 and $4.82.

Investors and interested parties can access the conference call details and related presentation materials on the company's website, or by dialing in to the provided numbers. A webcast replay will also be available for one year on the company's website.

Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Adjusted Measures

Gibraltar Industries has provided detailed financial statements, including consolidated statements of income, balance sheets, and cash flows. The company also offers reconciliation of adjusted financial measures, which exclude certain charges and adjustments to provide a clearer picture of the company's core operating results and facilitate comparison across reporting periods.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK, Financial)'s solid financial performance, coupled with its positive outlook for 2024, presents an intriguing opportunity. The company's ability to generate strong cash flow and improve margins, even with flat sales, demonstrates operational efficiency and resilience in a challenging market. As Gibraltar Industries continues to leverage its operating engine and drive revenue growth, it remains a company to watch in the construction industry.

For more detailed information and analysis, readers are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com, where they can explore Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK, Financial)'s financials, stock performance, and investment potential in greater depth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gibraltar Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.