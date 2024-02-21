Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc Reports Growth in Key Financial Metrics for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2023

COKE Announces Increased Net Sales and Gross Profit Amidst Market Challenges

Summary
  • Net Sales: Q4 net sales rose by 4% to $1.63 billion; FY net sales up 7% to $6.65 billion.
  • Gross Profit: Q4 gross profit increased by 7% to $641 million; FY gross profit grew by 14% to $2.60 billion.
  • Operating Income: FY operating income surged by 30% to $834 million, with a 220 basis point improvement in operating margin.
  • Net Income: Q4 net income declined to $75.8 million; FY adjusted net income climbed by $157.7 million to $614.8 million.
  • Cash Flow: Operations provided $810.7 million in FY 2023, a significant increase from $554.5 million in FY 2022.
On February 21, 2024, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. The company, which is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States, reported an increase in net sales and gross profit, reflecting the strength of its brands and the effectiveness of its operational strategies.

Company Overview

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc operates primarily in the Nonalcoholic Beverages segment, with a secondary focus on All Other segments. The company's business model involves purchasing concentrate and syrups from beverage manufacturers like Coca-Cola Co. under license, and then producing, packaging, marketing, and distributing the beverages. COKE serves a significant portion of the U.S. market, including states like North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, and parts of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Performance Highlights and Challenges

The company's performance in the fourth quarter showed a moderate growth in net sales, which increased by 4% to $1.63 billion, while the full year saw a 7% increase to $6.65 billion. This growth was attributed to strong sales performance in multi-serve can packages and the introduction of new packages and product innovations. However, the company faced challenges such as high inflation and shifting consumer preferences, which required adjustments in commercial initiatives and supply chain investments.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $641 million, a 7% increase, with gross margin improving by 120 basis points to 39.3%. For the fiscal year, gross profit reached $2.60 billion, up 14%, driven by higher product prices and stable commodity prices. Despite these achievements, the company experienced a 1.9% decrease in standard physical case volume for the fiscal year, indicating potential challenges in volume growth.

Financial Achievements and Importance

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc's financial achievements, particularly the 30% increase in operating income to $834 million for the fiscal year and the expansion of operating margin by 220 basis points to 12.5%, underscore the company's ability to manage operating expenses effectively in a demanding environment. These results are significant for the Beverages - Non-Alcoholic industry, as they demonstrate COKE's resilience and strategic planning in the face of market volatility and competitive pressures.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Summary

Income from operations for the fiscal year showed a notable increase of 30% to $834 million, with operating margin improving significantly. However, net income for the fourth quarter decreased to $75.8 million, impacted by non-cash fair value adjustments. Adjusted net income for the fiscal year increased to $614.8 million, a reflection of the company's strong operational performance.

Cash flows from operations were robust at $810.7 million for the fiscal year, and capital expenditures amounted to approximately $282 million, indicating ongoing investments in supply chain optimization and future growth. The company expects capital expenditures to be between $300 million and $350 million in fiscal year 2024.

"In 2023, we achieved new levels of success across our key financial metrics," said J. Frank Harrison, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved $834 million of operating profit, generated record operating margins and hit our highest level of operating cash flow. These results reflect the strength of our brands, the talent and dedication of our 17,000 teammates and our commitment to creating value for our stockholders."

Analysis of Company's Performance

The company's performance in fiscal year 2023 indicates a strong financial position, with significant growth in gross profit and operating income. The increase in net sales, despite a slight decline in physical case volume, suggests effective pricing strategies and product mix optimization. The improved operating margin and cash flows highlight COKE's operational efficiency and ability to generate liquidity, which is crucial for sustaining growth and making strategic investments.

While Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc faces ongoing challenges such as inflationary pressures and changing consumer trends, its financial results demonstrate a resilient business model and an ability to adapt to market conditions. The company's focus on margin improvement and cost management, along with its strong balance sheet, positions it well for continued success in the coming year.

For more detailed information and to view the full financial statements, readers are encouraged to visit the official 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc for further details.

