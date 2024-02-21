Sunrun Inc (RUN) Surpasses Q4 Expectations with Robust Growth in Storage and Solar Installations

Key Financial Metrics Reflect Strong Market Position and Growth Trajectory

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Storage Capacity Installed: 219.7 Megawatt hours in Q4, a 154% year-over-year growth.
  • Solar Energy Capacity Installed: 227.1 Megawatts in Q4, contributing to a total of 6.7 Gigawatts.
  • Net Subscriber Value: Increased to $13,445 in Q4, up $2,414 from Q3.
  • Cash Generation: $11 million in Q4, with a positive outlook for 2024.
  • Net Earning Assets: Increased by $466 million, reaching $5 billion.
  • Total Revenue: $516.6 million in Q4, a 15% decrease from Q4 of the previous year.
  • Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders: $350.1 million in Q4, or $1.60 per basic and diluted share.
Article's Main Image

On February 21, 2024, Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Sunrun, a leader in residential solar, storage, and energy services, reported significant growth in storage capacity installations, which exceeded guidance and represented a 154% year-over-year increase. The company's solar energy capacity installations reached 227.1 Megawatts in Q4, contributing to a total networked solar energy capacity of 6.7 Gigawatts.

The company's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy in the context of the semiconductor industry, which is integral to the production of solar panels and energy storage systems. Sunrun's ability to increase its storage and solar installations is indicative of its strong market position and operational efficiency, despite the industry's challenges such as supply chain constraints and fluctuating costs.

Key financial highlights from the income statement include a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $350.1 million, or $1.60 per basic and diluted share, in Q4. This includes a non-cash charge related to its investment in Lunar Energy. Total revenue for Q4 was $516.6 million, a 15% decrease from the same quarter in the previous year, primarily due to a decrease in solar energy systems and product sales revenue.

From the balance sheet, Sunrun reported net earning assets of $5 billion, including $988 million in total cash, a $36 million increase compared to Q3. The company's strong cash position and increased net earning assets reflect its ability to generate value and maintain a healthy balance sheet.

The cash flow statement revealed a cash generation of $10.9 million in Q4, demonstrating Sunrun's operational efficiency and ability to convert earnings into cash flow, which is crucial for sustaining growth and funding future investments.

"Sunrun ended 2023 in a great position and is starting off 2024 with incredible momentum," said Mary Powell, Sunrun’s Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong sales activities and market position gives us confidence that installations will grow considerably from Q1 levels."

Analysts and investors are likely to focus on Sunrun's strategic initiatives, such as the partnership with Lowe’s, which positions the company to expand its customer base. The company's proactive capital market activities, including raising more than $3 billion in capital in Q1, demonstrate its commitment to supporting growth and extending maturities to maintain a robust balance sheet.

Looking ahead, Sunrun expects storage capacity installed to be in the range of 800 to 1,000 Megawatt hours for the full-year 2024, representing significant growth year over year. The company also anticipates solar energy capacity installed to be in the range of approximately 971 to 1,073 Megawatts for the full-year 2024. Sunrun's guidance for positive cash generation through Q4 2024 and an annualized cash generation run-rate of $200 million to $500 million in Q4 2024 underscores the company's optimistic outlook and strategic focus on value creation.

Overall, Sunrun's Q4 results reflect a company that is successfully navigating the complexities of the solar and storage market, leveraging strategic partnerships, and capitalizing on industry trends to deliver value to shareholders and customers alike.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sunrun Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.