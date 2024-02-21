Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Surges Amidst Expansion, Despite Net Losses

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue jumped 35% to $262.1 million; full-year revenue reached $821.2 million.
  • Net Loss: Q4 GAAP net loss was $25.5 million; full-year net loss stood at $103.6 million.
  • Production: Achieved full-year 2023 gold and silver production guidance with significant quarterly increases.
  • Free Cash Flow: Wharf mine delivered a record annual free cash flow of $82 million.
  • Expansion: Rochester expansion ramp-up is progressing, with full-year 2024 guidance reflecting strong anticipated growth.
  • Exploration: Silvertip project drills one of its highest grade intercepts ever, with continued exploration planned for 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 21, 2024, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas, reported a 35% increase in quarterly revenue driven by strong performances at its Rochester and Wharf mines. Despite the revenue surge, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) experienced a GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $26 million for the quarter and $104 million for the full year.

1760424032471248896.png

Financial and Operational Performance

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) achieved its full-year 2023 gold and silver production guidance, with gold production totaling 317,671 ounces and silver production reaching 10.3 million ounces. The fourth quarter saw a significant increase in production, particularly at the Rochester mine in Nevada, which is currently ramping up following an expansion. The Wharf mine in South Dakota ended the year with record annual free cash flow, generating $82 million, which is more than four times the company's original investment in the mine.

The company's adjusted EBITDA more than doubled quarter-over-quarter to $64.3 million, reflecting the increased revenue and production. However, costs applicable to sales also rose, both quarterly and annually, due to higher production levels and inflationary pressures on consumables.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive production and cash flow results, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) faced challenges, including a GAAP net loss and a negative free cash flow for the year. The net loss was attributed to several factors, including increased costs and an LCM adjustment at the Rochester mine due to lower market values of ounces under leach.

Looking ahead, the company expects significant production growth in 2024, driven by the completion of the Rochester mine expansion. The ramp-up activities for the new crushing circuit are anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2024, which is expected to lead to strong production growth, lower costs, and sharp increases in cash flow.

Strategic Developments

Throughout 2023, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) advanced several key initiatives across its operations. At Kensington in Alaska, the company is in the last full year of elevated levels of development and drilling investment, which is expected to significantly extend the mine's life. The Palmarejo mine in Mexico is entering a revitalized development phase, and the Silvertip project in British Columbia continues its exploration program.

The company's financial position includes total liquidity of approximately $247 million, with $62 million in cash and $185 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facility. Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) also completed a new agreement to extend and enhance its revolving credit facility, increasing its borrowing capacity and adding new banks to the syndicate.

For detailed financial tables and further discussion of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial)'s performance, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Conference Call and Further Information

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on February 22, 2024. Interested parties can access the call using the provided dial-in numbers and conference ID.

For additional information about Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial), including details on its operations, exploration efforts, and financial results, please visit the company's website or contact the Director of Investor Relations.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the metals and mining sector may find Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial)'s full-year guidance and strategic developments particularly noteworthy as they consider the company's potential for growth and value creation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Coeur Mining Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.