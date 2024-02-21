On February 21, 2024, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas, reported a 35% increase in quarterly revenue driven by strong performances at its Rochester and Wharf mines. Despite the revenue surge, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) experienced a GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $26 million for the quarter and $104 million for the full year.

Financial and Operational Performance

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) achieved its full-year 2023 gold and silver production guidance, with gold production totaling 317,671 ounces and silver production reaching 10.3 million ounces. The fourth quarter saw a significant increase in production, particularly at the Rochester mine in Nevada, which is currently ramping up following an expansion. The Wharf mine in South Dakota ended the year with record annual free cash flow, generating $82 million, which is more than four times the company's original investment in the mine.

The company's adjusted EBITDA more than doubled quarter-over-quarter to $64.3 million, reflecting the increased revenue and production. However, costs applicable to sales also rose, both quarterly and annually, due to higher production levels and inflationary pressures on consumables.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive production and cash flow results, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) faced challenges, including a GAAP net loss and a negative free cash flow for the year. The net loss was attributed to several factors, including increased costs and an LCM adjustment at the Rochester mine due to lower market values of ounces under leach.

Looking ahead, the company expects significant production growth in 2024, driven by the completion of the Rochester mine expansion. The ramp-up activities for the new crushing circuit are anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2024, which is expected to lead to strong production growth, lower costs, and sharp increases in cash flow.

Strategic Developments

Throughout 2023, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) advanced several key initiatives across its operations. At Kensington in Alaska, the company is in the last full year of elevated levels of development and drilling investment, which is expected to significantly extend the mine's life. The Palmarejo mine in Mexico is entering a revitalized development phase, and the Silvertip project in British Columbia continues its exploration program.

The company's financial position includes total liquidity of approximately $247 million, with $62 million in cash and $185 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facility. Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) also completed a new agreement to extend and enhance its revolving credit facility, increasing its borrowing capacity and adding new banks to the syndicate.

