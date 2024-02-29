Srinivas Tallapragada, Pres/Chief Engineering Officer of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on February 20, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is the leading provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 407,678 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the period.

The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 334 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $287.50, giving the company a market capitalization of $274.476 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 107.81, which is above the industry median of 27.25 and below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a GF Value of $244.40, indicating that Salesforce Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation analysis.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

