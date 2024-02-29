On February 21, 2024, Director Jeffrey Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $39.05 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $195,250.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. The company leverages its proprietary Pegasus drug discovery platform to advance a pipeline of novel medicines aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs.

According to the data provided, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Kymera Therapeutics Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 5 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc were trading at $39.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.300 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.14, with a GF Value of $34.19, indicating that Kymera Therapeutics Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.