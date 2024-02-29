DexCom Inc EVP CFO Jereme Sylvain Sells Company Shares

Jereme Sylvain, EVP CFO of DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial), has sold 3,363 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,741 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

DexCom Inc specializes in the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. These systems are designed to help patients manage their blood sugar levels by providing real-time glucose readings, trends, and alerts, which can help in reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications.

The insider transaction history for DexCom Inc indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 53 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of DexCom Inc were trading at $116.73, giving the company a market capitalization of $44.874 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 88.85, which is above the industry median of 27.11. However, it is below the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $116.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $154.17, DexCom Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

