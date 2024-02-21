Carriage Services Inc (CSV) Reports Growth Amidst Challenges in Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Rise Despite Funeral Contract Volume Decline

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased to $98.8 million in Q4 and $382.5 million for full year 2023.
  • Operating Income: Grew to $23.9 million in Q4, with a margin expansion of 230 basis points.
  • Net Income: Rose to $11.6 million in Q4, but saw a decrease to $33.4 million for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to $32.4 million in Q4 and $113.2 million for the full year.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: Increased to $0.77 in Q4, with a full year adjustment to $2.19.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Grew to $12.8 million in Q4 and $55.1 million for the full year.
Article's Main Image

On February 21, 2024, Carriage Services Inc (CSV, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services in the United States, operates primarily through its Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations segments, with the former contributing the majority of the revenue.

Despite facing challenges such as a decline in funeral contract volume, attributed to the COVID "pull forward" impact, Carriage Services managed to grow its top line. This was achieved through strategic pricing and a 25.0% surge in preneed cemetery sales production in Q4, and a 19.6% increase for the full year. The company's disciplined cost management also contributed to a year-over-year increase in adjusted consolidated EBITDA.

Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO, expressed confidence in the company's core initiatives, highlighting the launch of a new website and a refreshed Carriage image that aligns with their vision for the future.

We are pleased to announce our strong fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. Total revenue grew by 5.2% in the fourth quarter and 3.3% for the full year, despite the COVID “pull forward” impact resulting in modest declines in funeral contract volume experienced during the year.

1760629780052602880.png

Financial Performance Highlights

Carriage Services reported a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company's total revenue increased by 5.2% to $98.8 million in the fourth quarter and by 3.3% to $382.5 million for the full year. Operating income for the fourth quarter grew to $23.9 million, with a significant margin expansion. However, net income for the full year experienced a decrease to $33.4 million, down from the previous year's $41.4 million.

The adjusted consolidated EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $32.4 million, marking a 13.2% growth over the prior year quarter. The full year adjusted EBITDA also saw an increase, reaching $113.2 million. Adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.77, and the full year adjustment was $2.19. The company's adjusted free cash flow grew to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter and to $55.1 million for the full year.

Strategic and Operational Developments

Carriage Services also announced the transition of Mel Payne from his role as Executive Chairman to a special advisor to the Board of Directors. The Board has concluded its strategic review process, deciding that continuing as an independent public company is in the best interest of the company and its stockholders. The company's outlook for 2024 includes organic growth initiatives and cost discipline while continuing to deleverage the balance sheet.

The company's financial stability and strategic initiatives position it well for continued growth and value creation for its stockholders. Carriage Services' focus on leveraging pricing power, exceptional preneed cemetery sales, and disciplined cost management have contributed to its financial achievements in a challenging environment.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing and join the conference call scheduled for February 22, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. central time.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carriage Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.